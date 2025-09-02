S. Korean Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 30-year-old South Korean man for allegedly murdering his South Korean girlfriend in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Monday.

The man, Park Yong-jun, is suspected of killing Bang Ji-won, 40, a self-employed woman, by cutting her neck with a knife around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He has remained silent since his arrest early on Tuesday, according to police sources.

The police believe that the two had an argument about their relationship.

On Monday, Park was captured at Tokyo's Haneda Airport about three hours after the fatal attack. He had booked a flight to South Korea. At the time, he insisted that he had not seen the victim that day, while admitting that he knew her, the sources said.

According to the sources, the suspect and the victim met through a Japanese language learning app and started a relationship in April. The suspect arrived in Japan from South Korea on Aug. 23, and has stayed at the victim's home in Tokyo's Minato Ward since then.

