Japan, Gulf States to Deepen Cooperation to Stabilize Middle East

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan and six Persian Gulf countries at a meeting of their foreign ministers in Kuwait have agreed to strengthen cooperation to stabilize the Middle East situation.

During the meeting held on Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council member states exchanged views on international affairs, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and Iran's nuclear development program. The GCC groups Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Iwaya said that the GCC members, from which Japan procures more than 90 pct of the crude oil it uses, are important partners for energy security. He expressed Japan's hope to collaborate with the gulf states in areas such as clean energy and advanced technologies.

Iwaya and others agreed that the countries will continue talks to reach a Japan-GCC economic partnership agreement for free trade at an early date.

The Japanese minister also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some of the GCC countries, including Kuwait and Qatar. In the meetings, the top diplomats discussed regional issues, such as the situations in Iran, the Gaza Strip and Syria, confirming their commitment to maintain close communication.

