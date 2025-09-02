Japan Govt to Support Cross-Prefectural Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday announced a system to support a new regional cooperation framework beyond prefectural boundaries.

The central government plans to provide grants and subsidies to help local governments and businesses pursue regional development initiatives, such as industry and tourism promotion, amid declining populations. It will also relax regulations upon request.

The regional cooperation framework will bring together multiple prefectural governments and business organizations. Participants will declare joint efforts for regional revitalization and develop collaborative visions with specific activities.

“I am looking forward to ambitious cooperation declarations from municipalities and industry,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a meeting of the government’s Headquarters for Creating New Regional Economies and Living Environments.

The government in June adopted a basic concept of Ishiba’s signature Regional Revitalization 2.0 policy, which says that three locations will be the first to start specific projects under the regional cooperation framework before nationwide expansion.

