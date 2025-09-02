Japan Ruling Parties Call for Economic Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, on Tuesday agreed to urge the government to formulate economic measures early in response to rising prices during a meeting held in Tokyo.

LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and his Komeito counterpart, Makoto Nishida, also confirmed that the chairpersons of the policy research councils of both parties will move forward with discussions on the cash handout plan they promised during the election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in July.

"There are issues that require flexible support, such as worsening hospital management nationwide, measures against high prices and disaster response," Moriyama said at a press conference after the meeting.

Komeito parliamentary affairs chief Hidemichi Sato, who was also present at the meeting, told reporters that compiling a supplementary government budget for fiscal 2025 was not on the agenda. Still, he noted that economic measures and a supplementary budget will "come as a set."

