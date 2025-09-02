Akazawa Denies Reported Plan to Expand U.S. Rice Imports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa on Tuesday denied media reports that Washington had presented a plan for Japan to expand its U.S. rice imports and lower tariffs on agricultural products under a U.S. executive order.

"There are no such facts as reported," Akazawa, Japan's top negotiator in tariff talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, said at a press conference after the day's cabinet meeting.

Some news reports said Akazawa canceled his planned visit to the United States from Thursday at the last minute due to the reported U.S. executive order.

"I don't remember any agreement" on such reported issues in the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, Akazawa said.

"There is absolutely no change in the fact that we are not negotiating at the expense of Japanese agriculture," he added.

