U.S. Tariffs May Have Bigger Impact Than Expected: BOJ Himino

Kushiro, Hokkaido, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan should be on alert over the possibility of U.S. tariffs having a greater impact on the Japanese economy than expected, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said Tuesday.

"The impact could be smaller or larger than expected," Himino said at a speech in the city of Kushiro in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

"At the moment, the risk of a larger-than-expected impact may deserve greater attention," he said, indicating the central bank's stance of exploring the timing of conducting an additional interest rate hike while carefully watching the situation.

The deputy governor said that the effects of the U.S. levies have been "smaller than initially feared," but said that they are just taking time to surface.

"Japan's economic growth is likely to moderate" as slowdowns in foreign economies push down earnings at Japanese companies, he said. Still, he added that the country's growth may accelerate as overseas economies rebound.

