4 Senior Officials of Japan's LDP Offer to Resign

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Four senior officials of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, on Tuesday offered to resign over the party's defeat in the July election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

"I want to resign to take responsibility," Moriyama said at a general meeting of LDP lawmakers.

Moriyama and the other three--General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki, Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera and Election Strategy Committee Chairman Seiji Kihara--notified Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba of their intention to resign.

Speaking to reporters, Ishiba reiterated his intention to stay in his post for now. "I will make the final decision at the right timing, but first, I will do my utmost to do what the people want me to do."

LDP executives' term ends at the end of September.

