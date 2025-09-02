Ishiba Says Not to Stick to Post after Election Blow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that he will not stick to his current post after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered a heavy blow in the House of Councillors election in July.

"I have no intention at all of clinging to my post," Ishiba said at a general meeting of LDP lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet. "I will make a decision when the time comes," he added.

Regarding the LDP's dismal showing in the Upper House election, Ishiba said, "I really feel the need to reflect on it and apologize."

LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said he feels responsible for the election result, while calling for party lawmakers to show unity.

