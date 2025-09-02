Japan Biz Leader Niinami's Home Raided over Drug Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Police have raided the home of Takeshi Niinami, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, over an illegal drug case, it was learned Tuesday.

According to investigative sources, police from the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka searched the Tokyo home of Niinami, who is also chairman of Suntory Holdings Ltd., last month.

His alleged involvement emerged during the investigation of a man arrested in July in an illegal drug case.

Niinami denied his involvement, and no illegal drugs were found at his home, the sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]