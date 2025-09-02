Suntory Holdings CEO Niinami Resigns after Police Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Suntory Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday that its chairman and chief executive officer, Takeshi Niinami, has resigned following a police probe last month over a supplement he purchased.

At a press conference in Tokyo on the day, Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii apologized for the matter. Torii quoted Niinami as saying that he purchased the supplement believing it was legal.

Although the legality of the supplement is still under investigation, Suntory decided that Niinami cannot remain in the post, considering his lack of awareness about supplement drugs, Torii explained.

According to investigative sources, police from the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka searched the Tokyo home of Niinami, who is also chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, last month over an illegal drug case.

Niinami's alleged involvement emerged during the investigation of a man arrested in July over the case. Niinami denied his involvement, and no illegal drugs were found at his home, the sources said.

