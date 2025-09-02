Noda Announces Plans to Reshuffle CDP Leadership Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, announced plans Tuesday to reshuffle the CDP's leadership team, following the party's poor showing in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors.

There are growing calls within the party for a leadership change, including the replacement of Secretary-General Junya Ogawa.

Noda also said he plans to hold a general meeting of CDP lawmakers from both chambers of parliament next week. The new executive team may be announced at the meeting.

At Tuesday's meeting of party executives, Noda pledged to reshuffle the leadership team faster than the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Speculation surrounds potential successors to Ogawa, with veteran party member Jun Azumi, currently chair of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, and former CDP leader Kenta Izumi rumored to be candidates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]