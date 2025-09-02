Australian State Bans Fish-Shaped Plastic Soy Sauce Bottles

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The government of South Australia has banned the use of fish-shaped small soy sauce containers, commonly provided with takeaway sushi and "bento" boxed meals, as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste.

The soy sauce containers were added on Monday to the list of prohibited single-use plastic products, which also include disposable straws.

The state authorities claim that fish-shaped soy sauce bottles, which usually hold 2 to 3 milliliters and are often discarded rather than recycled, contribute to ocean pollution.

The authorities also said the bottles pose a risk to wild animals, which may mistake them for food.

"Single-use plastics are often used for seconds but they last a lifetime in our natural environment," Susan Close, environment minister for South Australia, said in a statement.

