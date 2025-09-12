80 Years On: Rice Growers in Japan Buffeted by Postwar Agricultural Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--After decades of sharp policy swings since World War II, Japanese rice farmers are greeting the government's latest call to boost output with skepticism.

In the war's aftermath, returning servicemen and repatriates swelled the population even as farm production lagged. Rations fell short, and the government raced to raise output, concentrating on rice, the national staple.

As reconstruction made progress, however, surpluses emerged and policy flipped to production controls known as "gentan," the paddy field reduction program. Now, amid renewed tightness in supply and a spike in prices, officials are urging farmers to plant more, marking yet another policy reversal.

What follows is a chronological overview of policy shifts from the wartime years through the high-growth era and beyond, with accounts from relevant individuals involved in the farming sector.

