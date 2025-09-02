Japanese Actor Shigeru Tsuyuguchi Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Shigeru Tsuyuguchi, well known for his role as a police officer in the "Taiyo ni Hoero!" popular television drama series, died at the age of 93 in April, it was learned Tuesday.

After studying at a drama school, Tsuyuguchi, a native of the city of Matsuyama in the western Japan prefecture of Ehime, mainly acted in stage plays.

He also appeared in movies, including "Akai Satsui" of 1964 and "Onna no Mizuumi" of 1966.

In Taiyo ni Hoero!, which started in 1972, Tsuyuguchi drew popularity for his role as Seiichi Yamamura, an officer of the fictitious Nanamagari Police Station of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

Yamamura, nicknamed Yama-san, was known for his skill in eliciting statements from suspects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]