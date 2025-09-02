Moriyama, Other Key LDP Officials Offer to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to resign at a general meeting of LDP lawmakers on Tuesday.

"I left my fate to (Prime Minister and LDP) President (Shigeru) Ishiba," Moriyama told reporters after the meeting.

On the same day, LDP General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki and Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera also notified Ishiba of their intention to resign.

The party meeting was held after a party panel adopted a report on the party's defeat in the July House of Councillors election earlier in the day.

