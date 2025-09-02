BOJ to Carefully Consider When to Raise Rates: Himino

Newsfrom Japan

Kushiro, Hokkaido, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan will carefully consider when to raise interest rates while closely monitoring the impact of U.S. tariffs and other economic conditions, Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said Tuesday.

"We have to be careful not to be premature or delay," Himino told a press conference in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan.

"Both the economy and prices have upside and downside risks," he said. "Uncertainty remains" over U.S. tariffs, he added.

If it becomes clear that the impact of tariffs will not materialize, the Japanese central bank "will work rather to raise interest rates," Himino said.

The BOJ is also paying attention to prices in the United States, he added.

