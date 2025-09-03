Japan Prosecutors Urged to Deem Girl Born after Accident as Victim

Newsfrom Japan

Ichinomiya, Aichi Pref., Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The bereaved family of a pregnant woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in central Japan has urged prosecutors to recognize her daughter, born after the accident with a severe disability, as a victim.

The family visited the Ichinomiya branch of the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office on Tuesday and requested that the suspect, who has been indicted for negligent driving resulting in the death of the mother, also be charged with negligent driving resulting in the injury of the daughter. The request was submitted along with some 110,000 signatures.

It remains to be seen whether prosecutors will determine they can press the injury charge, as a fetus is considered a part of the mother's body under the Criminal Code.

In the accident, 31-year-old Sayaka Togitani, who was due to give birth one and a half months later, was struck by a minivehicle from behind while walking along the roadside in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, on May 21 and died in hospital two days later. Her daughter Hinami was delivered via emergency cesarean section but suffered fetal hypoxia, which left her with a severe disability.

The 50-year-old driver was arrested on the spot and was indicted in June for negligent driving resulting in Sayaka's death.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]