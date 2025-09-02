Over 30 Japanese Firms Take Part in Chip Trade Show in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Over 30 Japanese companies and organizations took part in a three-day semiconductor industry trade show that opened in New Delhi on Tuesday.

An executive at Tokyo Electron Ltd., a Japanese chipmaking equipment maker, said the firm is proud that it can contribute to developing a chip ecosystem in India. The company is in partnership with Tata Electronics of India.

In Tokyo on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed to cooperate in reinforcing chip supply chains. On the next day, the two leaders visited a Tokyo Electron plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

