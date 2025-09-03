Osaka Gas Opens E-Methane Research Hub for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Gas Co. has opened a research and development facility to establish advanced decarbonization technologies in the western Japan city of Osaka, as it aims to produce synthesized methane called e-methane.

The Daigas Innovation Center, completed Tuesday, will study solid oxide electrolysis cell methanation technology, which produces e-methane materials by electrically decomposing water and carbon dioxide.

Since e-methane is made from CO2 and hydrogen derived from renewable energy, it contributes to decarbonization efforts.

"We'll concentrate our research and development efforts aimed at realizing carbon neutrality on this site," President Masataka Fujiwara told a ceremony marking the completion of the facility, showing an eagerness to play a key role in advancing the drive toward decarbonization.

