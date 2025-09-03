Intermestic to Acquire "Megane Super" Operator for 19 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Intermestic Inc., which runs Zoff brand eyeglasses and contact lens stores across Japan, has announced a decision to take full control of rival Visionary Holdings Co., the operator of "Megane Super" shops.

Intermestic, listed on the top-tier Prime section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aims to make the Megane Super brand, which has strength in contact lens operations, a new revenue source. The Zoff operator said Tuesday it will purchase all shares in the parent companies of Visionary Holdings from investment funds and others for about 19 billion yen on Oct. 1.

Following the deal, the number of Intermestic's stores will double to about 600.

The company expects to generate synergies as the Zoff brand is popular among young people while middle-aged and older people are the main Megane Super customers.

Visionary Holdings was delisted from the TSE in January 2024 following a tender offer by an investment fund that came on the heels of a series of scandals involving the company, including the sudden resignation of its president in March 2023 and the possible leakage of customer information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]