Japanese Students Submit 110,000 Signatures for Peace to U.N.

Paris, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-four Japanese high school students serving as "peace messengers" to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons submitted about 110,000 signatures for world peace to the United Nations during their visit to the world body's European headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday.

They met with Carolyne Melanie Regimbal, chief of service for the U.N. Office for Disarmament Affairs' Geneva office. During their 90-minute talks, the students and Regimbal discussed how to realize security that does not rely on nuclear deterrence.

Representing the students, Ami Nagato, 16, a first grader at Fukuyama Akenohoshi Girls' Senior High School in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, handed the signatures to the U.N. side.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of the city of Hiroshima, the capital of the prefecture, and the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

"Nuclear weapons have not been used in the past 80 years thanks to the efforts by many people and calls from hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors)," she told reporters. It is important for each person to take action, even if it is small, with an aim to realize a world without nuclear weapons, Nagato said, adding, "I want people to know the devastation from the nuclear attacks and tell them about the importance of peace."

