Japan Post Minivehicles to Be Halted over Improper Roll Calls

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Wednesday notified Japan Post Co. that it plans to suspend cargo transportation minivehicle operations at post offices as punishment for improper roll calls for delivery drivers.

The punishment will be implemented as early as next month at some 100 post offices where violations have been confirmed through a ministry audit. Post offices will be given opportunities to present explanations before the penalty enters into force.

It will be the first time for a ministry penalty to affect the operations of the company's some 32,000 cargo transportation minivehicles. The use of up to half of vehicles will be halted for a set period at each post office, except at those with one such vehicle.

To cope with the sharp decrease in available vehicles, Japan Post is expected to increase the outsourcing of pickup and delivery operations.

In June, the ministry revoked the company's general truck transport business license over the scandal, barring it from operating trucks for five years.

