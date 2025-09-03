Yomiuri Shimbun Reviews Report on Possible Resignation of Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The major Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday published review articles on its report in July claiming that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba would resign.

In the review stories published on the front page and elsewhere in the day’s morning edition, the newspaper said it ran the report in question after Ishiba told those around him that he would quit in the wake of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s major setback in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament.

The prime minister may have changed his mind later, the Yomiuri said, adding: “The report ended up being incorrect. We offer deep apologies to our readers.” The newspaper reported on Ishiba’s possible resignation in its July 23 evening edition and an extra edition distributed the same day.

Also on Wednesday, it announced punitive measures effective as of Tuesday next week. Senior Managing Director Riichiro Maeki and Managing Editor Taro Takihana will forfeit 10 pct of their salaries for one month. Mieko Kawashima, head of the paper’s political news department, and the editor in charge of the reports will be reprimanded, while the chief of the paper’s team at the press club at the prime minister’s office will be given a strict warning.

According to the review reports, Ishiba said on the night of July 22 that he could step down after Japan’s tariff negotiations with the United States were concluded.

