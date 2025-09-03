Taiwanese Bid for Shibaura OK'd by Japan Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese electronics parts maker Yageo Corp. has gained the Japanese government's approval of its bid for major sensor supplier Shibaura Electronics Co., it was learned Wednesday.

Obtaining clearance under Japan's foreign exchange and foreign trade law, Yageo pushed back the tender offer deadline from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18.

"Concerns regarding the feasibility of Yageo's tender offer (for Shibaura shares) no longer exist," it said.

The Taiwanese firm has offered to buy outstanding Shibaura shares at 7,130 yen apiece, far higher than the 6,200-yen rival bid by leading Japanese bearing and motor maker MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

It remains to be seen whether MinebeaMitsumi will change its stance of not raising the bid, observers said.

