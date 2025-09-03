Ishiba, BOJ's Ueda Discuss Economy, Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda discussed the economy, prices and financial markets on Wednesday, Ueda said.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting at the prime minister's office, Ueda said that he and Ishiba discussed every aspect of the economy and foreign exchange rates. But the BOJ governor declined to elaborate.

Ueda said that the BOJ will closely monitor foreign exchange rates while keeping in close contact with the government.

He said the central bank remains committed to raising interest rates in response to improvements in outlooks for the economy and prices. "We'll look at situations without prejudgment."

The BOJ governor regularly meets with the prime minister. Ueda and Ishiba last met at the prime minister's office in February.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]