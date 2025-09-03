Russia's Far East Marks 80 Yrs since Soviet Victory over Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Far East on Wednesday commemorated the Soviet Union's victory over militarist Japan in World War II 80 years ago, following the Soviet abrogation of the 1941 bilateral neutrality pact.

According to reports from media outlets including the state-run Tass news agency, military parades took place on Russia's national day to mark the victory over Japan in Khabarovsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, also known as Toyohara in Japan, which Russia says was liberated from Japanese rule.

On the Kamchatka Peninsula, people laid flowers at a monument to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who lost their lives in battles on the Kuril Islands, or the Chishima Islands plus the four Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

From the peninsula, Soviet troops started their operations to seize the Kuril chain that continued even after Japan surrendered by accepting the Potsdam Declaration.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a statement that the Kuril operations were the final decisive battle in the war against Japan, justifying his country's control of the four islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]