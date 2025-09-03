Japanese Biz Leader Niinami Claims Innocence over Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Takeshi Niinami, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, claimed his innocence Wednesday over allegations related to supplements he purchased.

"I didn't violate the law, so I'm innocent," he told a news conference in Tokyo. Still, he added: "I'm sorry for making a fuss in society. I deeply regret this."

Niinami stepped down as chairman of Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory Holdings Ltd. on Monday, after police launched investigations last month into the potential illegality of the supplements.

He said that the decision on whether he should remain as Keizai Doyukai chairman or quit will be left to the organization. Niinami said he will suspend his activities for Keizai Doyukai for the time being, adding that his responsibilities as leader of the group will be delegated to Senior Vice Chairman Mutsuo Iwai, chairman of Japan Tobacco Inc.

According to Iwai, Keizai Doyukai will move forward with procedures concerning the treatment of Niinami this month while monitoring developments in the police investigation, among other things.

