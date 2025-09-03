Bodies of 2 Japanese Killed in Manila Arrive Back Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The bodies of two Japanese men fatally shot on a street in Manila in the Philippines last month arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

According to Philippine police and other sources, the two were Hideaki Satori, 53, and Akinobu Nakayama, 41. They had frequently visited the Southeast Asian country.

The two, who lived in Tokyo, were robbed on the night of Aug. 15, shortly after leaving a taxi near their hotel in Manila. They were shot and their belongings were stolen.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said the bodies will be taken to the MPD's Hikarigaoka police station for examinations and judicial autopsies.

As it is suspected that a Japanese ringleader ordered the killings, the MPD will work with Philippine authorities to conduct further investigations.

