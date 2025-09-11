Japan Firms Facing Challenge of Employing More Disabled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are tackling the difficult task of hiring more disabled people as the statutory minimum employment rate for the disabled will be lifted to 2.7 pct next July from 2.5 pct at present.

While the labor market is favorable for job seekers, companies are required to follow a thorough selection process that takes into account traits of each candidate.

As they want newcomers to stay, companies are trying to improve the working environment by making their workplaces more accommodating and using assistive tools backed by information technology.

For new graduates joining the group in spring, food and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. allows disabled newcomers to choose between a career-track position and an area-restricted post involving no transfer.

"With the number of new graduates limited, the hike of the statutory minimum employment rate is gradually making it difficult to recruit students," an official said.

