Japan FY 2026 Budget Requests Total Record 122 T. Yen

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--General-account budget requests from Japanese government ministries and agencies for fiscal 2026 totaled a record 122,445.4 billion yen, topping 120 trillion yen for the first time, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The amount requested for the year starting next April grew sharply from 117,605.9 billion yen sought under the government's fiscal 2025 general-account budget due to higher costs for interest payments on government securities and social security.

As funds were also requested without specific amounts for programs related to important policies, strict assessments are necessary during the budget compilation process at the end of this year.

The budget requests hit a record high for the third straight year, reflecting expenses to deal with soaring prices and the high tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration as well as funds for infrastructure maintenance, childcare support and rebuilding the medical care system.

