Japan's Top Tariff Negotiator Eyes U.S. Visit from Thurs.

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is considering visiting the United States from Thursday, for further tariff negotiations, informed sources said Wednesday.

Akazawa, Japan's top negotiator in tariff negotiations with the United States, is expected to urge Washington to revise its reciprocal tariffs on Japan and lower its levies on Japanese automobiles.

He also plans to discuss drawing up a joint document on 550 billion dollars of investments and loans by Japan to the United States, based on an agreement reached in July.

Akazawa had planned to visit Washington for three days from Thursday last week but abruptly cancelled that trip, after finding issues that needed to be discussed between working-level officials.

While Washington wanted to prepare a document on Japan's investment and loan package, Tokyo was unable to secure a promise about whether the U.S. government will issue an executive order in line with the July agreement, according to a Japanese government source.

