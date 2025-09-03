Japan Closely Watching China, Russia, North Korea Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is closely watching how China, Russia and North Korea will promote cooperation after the three countries' leaders gathered in Beijing on Wednesday to attend a Chinese military parade.

"We will continue to gather and analyze information (on cooperation among Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang) with serious interest to assess its impact on regional security," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference.

The joint appearance of the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea at Tiananmen Square was apparently to showcase the unity of the three countries.

China is ramping up its assertive actions in the East and South China seas, and military ties between Russia and North Korea are strengthening.

The Japanese government is concerned that any security alliance among the three could pose a greater threat to Japan.

