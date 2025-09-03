Toyota to Produce EVs in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A European unit of Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will start manufacturing electric vehicles at its plant in Kolin, the Czech Republic, marking the Japanese automaker’s first EV production at one of its own facilities in Europe.

Toyota hopes to strengthen its EV lineup for the European market through local production.

It will invest about 680 million euros to expand the plant to accommodate the assembly of vehicles and batteries.

The automaker did not disclose the expected output volume or which models will be manufactured.

The company aims to begin EV production within the next few years, Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA President and CEO Yoshihiro Nakata said.

