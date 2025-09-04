Japan to Keep Restricting Activities of Aum Successor Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Public Security Examination Commission has decided to extend the measure of restricting activities of Aleph, a successor group of the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, for another six months.

The decision, made Wednesday, marks the sixth time the recurrence prevention measure is imposed on the group. Following the extension, the measure will remain in place until March 20, 2026.

Explaining the reason for the extension, the government commission said that the group failed to make sufficient reports required under the law to control organizations that have committed acts of indiscriminate mass murder.

The Public Security Intelligence Agency sought the six-month extension in July this year, concluding that the 31-year-old second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, the Aum Shinrikyo founder executed in 2018 over a series of incidents involving the cult, serves as the leader of Aleph.

Still, the commission did not recognize the second son as the leader of the mainstream successor group, as it took into consideration a report Aleph submitted to the agency in August that named someone else as its leader.

