Defendant Keeps Silent on 2023 Quadruple Murder Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A man charged with the 2023 murder of four people, including two policemen, in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, indicated his intention to keep silent during the first court hearing of his lay-judge trial on Thursday.

His attorney said the defendant, Masanori Aoki, 34, was in a state of diminished capacity due to integration disorder syndrome, doubting that Aoki had the capacity to take criminal responsibility.

According to the indictment and other sources, Aoki allegedly stabbed two women, aged 70 and 66, to death with a knife around 4:18 p.m. on May 25, 2023, and then killed with a knife and a gun 46-year-old and 61-year-old police officers, who came to the scene following an emergency report about the attack on the women.

At Nagano District Court on Thursday, the prosecution said that, prior to the incident, Aoki had a delusion that the two women mocked him for being alone as they walked near his home.

The prosecution argued that although Aoki was suffering from paranoia at the time, the disorder was not directly related to the incident and he fully had the capacity to take responsibility.

