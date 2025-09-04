Trump May "Unwind" Deal with Japan if He Loses Tariff Case

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his country may have to "unwind" tariff deals with Japan and other trading partners if it loses a tariff case in the Supreme Court.

"These deals are all done," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I guess we'd have to unwind them."

"If we don't win that case, our country is going to suffer so greatly," he also said.

On Friday, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the Trump administration's so-called reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, including Japan, were illegal, saying that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not grant the U.S. president wide-ranging authority to impose reciprocal tariffs.

Media reports said that Trump has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, demanding a swift ruling. The appeals court has allowed the tariffs to remain in effect until the top court ruling.

