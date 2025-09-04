Nippon Steel Drops Civil Lawsuit Related to U.S. Steel Buyout

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. said Wednesday it has dropped a civil lawsuit filed in the United States relating to its acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

In January, Nippon Steel sued major U.S. steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., its CEO Lourenco Goncalves and David McCall, president of the United Steelworkers, or USW, union for their alleged illegal acts to prevent the buyout.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said in a statement Thursday that they will "remain focused on steelmaking and collective bargaining."

Meanwhile, the USW withdrew its complaint filed with a U.S. independent administrative agency against U.S. Steel, in which it alleged that U.S. Steel threatened its employees to prevent them from opposing the acquisition plan.

All disputes related to the acquisition have ended.

