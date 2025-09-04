Typhoon Peipah Forms off Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A tropical cyclone turned into Typhoon Peipah off the east coast of the island of Amami-Oshima in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima at around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The 15th typhoon of the year brought heavy rain to the Kyushu southwestern region and the Shikoku western region. In the town of Tsuno in Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Kyushu, the six-hour rainfall until 7 a.m. Thursday reached 147 millimeters.

The agency has warned of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves.

The typhoon is forecast to approach Miyazaki and the neighboring Kagoshima later on Thursday.

After nearing Shikoku and the Kii Peninsula in western Japan, the typhoon is expected to travel east off the Tokai central Japan area and the Kanto eastern region. It will then likely turn into an extratropical cyclone by Saturday morning.

