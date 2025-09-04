Typhoon Peipah Seen Approaching Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Peipah formed off the east coast of the island of Amami-Oshima in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima in the small hours of Thursday and moved north in the afternoon.

The 15th typhoon of this year is forecast to travel east near the coasts of the Shikoku region and the Kii Peninsula, both in western Japan, from the morning to shortly after noon on Friday. It may make landfall.

On Thursday, heavy rain hit the eastern part of the Kyushu southwestern region and Shikoku. The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution against landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and rising river levels as well as strong winds and high waves.

In the town of Tsuno, Miyazaki Prefecture, rainfall over 24 hours until 5 p.m. reached 373.5 millimeters. The 24-hour rainfall stood at 258.0 millimeters in the city of Miyazaki, the prefecture's capital.

At Miyazaki Airport, a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 21.1 meters per second was observed at 3:35 p.m.

