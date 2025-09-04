Japanese Labor Union Leader Yoshino Seen Serving 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, is considering keeping President Tomoko Yoshino in office for a third term, it was learned Thursday.

Yoshino has been highly valued for the leadership she demonstrated to realize major pay hikes in "shunto" labor-management wage negotiations, as well as for her communication skills.

The term for Rengo's president is two years. Her second term is set to end in October.

Rengo will decide Yoshino's nomination at an upcoming executive recommendation committee meeting. She will be reappointed if approved at Rengo's regular convention next month.

In October 2021, Yoshino was elected the first female president of the country's biggest labor group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]