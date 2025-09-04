Kanagawa Police Admit Improper Handling of Stalking-Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Police in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, admitted Thursday that they failed to respond appropriately to a case in which a 20-year-old woman was found dead in April at her former boyfriend's home in the city of Kawasaki in the prefecture.

In a review report, the Kanagawa prefectural police department acknowledged organizational problems, saying that its response system had lost substance.

"We take seriously the severe result that a woman was murdered, and apologize deeply for our inappropriate response," the police department's chief, Kaoru Wada, said at a press conference, adding that he directly apologized to the victim's father on Wednesday.

Since June last year, the victim, Asahi Okazaki, and her family had repeatedly consulted police about violence and stalking by Hideyuki Shirai, 28, who has been indicted on murder and other charges.

Shirai's alleged harassment then ceased temporarily, but resumed in December. However, the police did not handle her situation as a stalking case, and Okazaki went missing around Dec. 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]