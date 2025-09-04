LDP's Oita, Okayama Chapters Not to Call for Early Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Oita prefectural chapter of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided not to ask for an early party leadership election, the chapter's chief said Thursday.

According to Eijin Abe, the decision was made by a majority vote during a meeting of the chapter held at the city of Oita, the capital of the namesake prefecture in southwestern Japan.

Also on Thursday, the LDP's Okayama chapter decided not to call for an early election, bringing the total number of party branches reaching such a decision to three.

Party rules stipulate that an extraordinary leadership election be held if requested by more than half of the party's 295 lawmakers and its 47 prefectural chapters.

The party's prefectural branches throughout the country are currently discussing whether they want the election moved up, after the presidential election management committee notified them of the start of related procedures on Tuesday.

