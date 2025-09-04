Monex Acquires Additional Stake in Canadian Crypto Asset Manager

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese online broker Monex Group Inc. said Thursday that it has acquired an additional equity stake of around 20 pct in subsidiary 3iQ Digital Holdings Inc., a Canada-based crypto asset management firm, through another subsidiary.

Monex Group aims to capture further demand from institutional investors for crypto asset management and expand its revenue.

In April last year, the Japanese company invested some 46.28 million U.S. dollars in 3iQ Digital Holdings to acquire an equity stake of 77.2 pct in terms of voting rights, making it a subsidiary.

With an additional investment of approximately 5 billion yen, or 45.84 million Canadian dollars, Monex Group saw its stake in the Canadian subsidiary rise to 97.8 pct. It will continue to aim for full ownership of the unit.

