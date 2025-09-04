LDP May Hold Leadership Election on Oct. 4

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering the possibility of holding a party leadership election as early as Oct. 4, people familiar with the matter said.

LDP lawmakers and prefectural chapters are required to submit requests on Monday for an early leadership election if they want it. An election will be held if a majority of them request it.

Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba have been under pressure since the party's crushing defeat in July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

A senior LDP official said that a leadership election, if it is held, needs to be conducted with votes from party lawmakers and rank-and-file members. Another senior party official said that some two weeks are needed for preparation if such an election is held.

Toshiaki Endo, former chairman of the LDP's General Council, said Thursday that he will ask for an early leadership election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]