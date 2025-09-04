S. Korea to Boycott Memorial Service at Japan Gold Mines Again

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--South Korea has decided not to send officials to attend a memorial service to be held on Sept. 13 at the now-defunct gold mines on Sado Island, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata, South Korean government officials said Thursday.

The South Korean side concluded that Tokyo and Seoul are unlikely to resolve differences over how Korean people who worked at the mines will be referred to in a memorial speech. South Korea plans to hold its own ceremony.

Last year, South Korea stayed away from a memorial service hosted by the Japanese side in protest against the contents of the event and held a ceremony on its own.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on South Korea's decision to boycott the ceremony again at a press conference in Tokyo.

The gold mines were put on the UNESCO list last year.

