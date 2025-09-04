Taiwan Parliament Speaker Seen Visiting Japan This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The speaker of Taiwan's parliament is expected to visit Japan this month to inspect the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, a Japanese ruling party lawmaker said Thursday.

The planned visit by Han Kuo-yu, president of the Legislative Yuan, was revealed by Keiji Furuya of the Liberal Democratic Party at a meeting between Japanese and Taiwanese lawmakers in Tokyo.

Furuya, who heads a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting ties with Taiwan, said that he plans to ask Han to lift Taiwan's restrictions on Japanese food imports, which were imposed after the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Furuya said that a crisis involving Taiwan must not happen, stressing the need for international cooperation, including the United States.

Fu Kun-chi, leading a delegation from Taiwan's largest opposition Nationalist Party, referred to U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures and expressed a desire to create an environment that facilitates exports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]