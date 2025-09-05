Japan, Armenia Agree to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his visiting Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan have agreed to work together to deepen relations between their countries.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday, Ishiba described Armenia as an important partner for cooperation in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Pashinyan voiced Armenia's desire to attract more investments from Japan while expressing gratitude for Japan's disaster prevention and medical assistance to his country.

Ishiba applauded a joint declaration for peace signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan last month, expressing his hope that it would lead to lasting peace and prosperity in the region. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in negotiations on the resolution of their long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region.

Also on Thursday, Ishiba met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The two leaders confirmed their commitment to working together to strengthen economic relations and human exchanges between their countries.

