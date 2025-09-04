Honda to Revive Prelude Sports Car after 24 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will release a new model of its Prelude sports car on Friday, reviving the iconic name for the first time in 24 years.

The major Japanese automaker targets annual domestic sales of 3,500 units for the new Prelude, a hybrid coupe.

Honda hopes that the Prelude will build momentum for strengthening its hybrid strategy, believing that demand for hybrids will continue to grow toward 2030.

The first-generation model was released in 1978 and the Prelude became popular as a "date car" in the late 1980s before its sales ended in 2001.

The new sixth-generation Prelude is equipped with Honda's advanced control technology for the first time, which adjusts engine revolutions during acceleration or braking, while altering engine sound in sync with engine revolutions. The suggested retail price for the regular mode is set at 6,179,800 yen.

