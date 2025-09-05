INTERVIEW: Resona Bank to Expand Startup Assistance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Resona Bank will expand financial assistance to startups, Shoichi Iwanaga, president of the Japanese lender, said in a recent interview.

The bank plans to raise the cumulative amount of startup assistance, including venture debt loans, to 100 billion yen by March 2029.

"The Japanese economy can't grow without startups," Iwanaga said.

Venture debt loans are a form of lending in which banks receive equity purchase warrants from customers, a scheme that prevents their outstanding shares from being diluted.

Resona had provided some 5.7 billion yen in venture debt loans as of the end of July.

