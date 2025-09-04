Minimum Wages to Top 1,000 Yen across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Minimum hourly wages will top 1,000 yen in all of Japan's 47 prefectures for the first time in fiscal 2025.

Thirty-nine prefectures decided to raise minimum wages more than recommended by the Central Minimum Wages Council, an advisory panel to the labor minister, amid serious labor shortages.

The council divided the 47 prefectures into three groups based on economic conditions, recommending that hourly minimum wages be hiked by 63 yen for the top and middle tiers and 64 yen for the bottom tier.

The highest increase will be made by Kumamoto, a bottom-tier prefecture, by 82 yen, followed by Oita, by 81 yen, Akita, by 80 yen, and Iwate, by 79 yen. Tokyo, Osaka and six other prefectures agreed to raise minimum wages as suggested.

New minimum wages will be highest in Tokyo, at 1,226 yen, and lowest in Kochi, Miyazaki and Okinawa, at 1,023 yen. The gap will shrink to 203 yen from 212 yen in fiscal 2024.

